Councillors want deposit for underground sewerage scheme reduced

August 31, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - ERODE

Councillors have urged the Erode Corporation to reduce the deposit charges for underground sewerage scheme (UGSS) as it is a burden on the residents.

Mayor S. Nagarathinam chaired both the ordinary and urgent council meeting held here on Thursday. Both DMK and AIADMK councillors said UGSS service connections were not given to many households, but all were served notices to pay the monthly charges to the Corporation. They said the deposit for UGSS was very high and added that overflowing sewage was a concern among residents and road users in the city.

The councillors said though the issue was raised many times in the council meeting, no action was taken.

Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran said the problems in implementing the scheme would be rectified. She explained the financial burden on the civic body towards non-collection of deposits from the households. The Commissioner said the civic body had to utilise ₹60 lakh from the general fund towards UGSS expenses every month and pointed out that the civic body was collecting very less charges from households.

She said the civic body had to repay loans to the tune of ₹11 crore while expenses towards pension and retirement benefits stood at ₹6 crore. “UGSS deposits that need to be collected from households stood at ₹10 crore while only ₹2 crore was collected so far,” she added.

