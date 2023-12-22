GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Councillors upset as Mayor passes resolutions without discussion at council meeting in Coimbatore

December 22, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar presiding over the Coimbatore Corporation council meeting at Victoria Hall on Friday.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar presiding over the Coimbatore Corporation council meeting at Victoria Hall on Friday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The monthly council meeting held at Victoria Town Hall in the city on Friday witnessed a delayed start, followed by several councillors expressing discontent over the passing of all the 39 resolutions by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar without discussion.

“It will take too long for the resolutions to be studied,” the Mayor said. Three more resolutions were added and passed after councillors urged the forum to conduct discussions.

In addition to this, no mention of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore was made , despite the district recording over 100 positive cases over the last few days. “Masks should be brought back and these meetings can be held online until we are sure that there is no significant rise in cases,” a councillor told The Hindu.

R. Udhayakumar, councillor of Ward 98, said that councillors from South Zone were ignored and greater importance was given to those from North, East and Central Zones. “Councillors from South Zone are made to wait till the end to discuss their issues, which is why most leave the meeting mid-way,” he said.

Several councillors spoke about the delay in laying sanctioned roads in their wards due to the ongoing underground drainage and SUEZ 24x7 drinking water supply works. “Even though the work is complete in some wards, the laying of roads is yet to begin,” said R. Gayathri, Councillor of Ward 44.

Councillors of wards 4, 10, 38, 64, 61, 79, 74, 88, 89, 90, 91, and 97 were absent during the meeting.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.