Councillors to take oath on March 2 in Coimbatore

February 26, 2022 18:32 IST

Mayor, deputy mayor election will be held on March 4

The Coimbatore Corporation is all set to host the swearing in ceremony for the newly elected councillors on March 2. The civic body has organised the event at the Corporation Kalaiarangam in R.S. Puram.

Sources in the Corporation said the authorities chose to host the oath taking at the Kalaiarangam to accommodate the family members of the councillors-elect.

On March 4, the Corporation would hold the election for the council to elect mayor and deputy mayor. A release from the Corporation said the mayor election would be in the forenoon and deputy mayor election in the afternoon.

Sources said the councillor filing nomination for mayorship should do so before the returning officer, the Corporation commissioner, and that nomination should have a proposer, another councillor. At the time of filing nomination, the candidate would not have to complete any other formalities or pay a security deposit.

If there was more than one nomination, the returning officer would conduct election. Otherwise, he would declare the lone contestant the winner, having been elected unopposed.

The sources said that if there were to be a contest, all councillors would be eligible to vote. The returning officer would adopt a similar procedure in the afternoon for the deputy mayorship election.

Though the two elections would be the only agenda before the council on the day, they are not the only elections before the council. The sources said the council would also have to elect members to the six committees – Finance and Taxation, Town Planning, Works, Accounts, Health and Education and Parks.

As the name suggested, each committee would deal with specific subject concerned. Of the six, the first three would have 15 members each and the rest eight each. Not less than 50% of the sanctioned strength of each committee should be women.

If more councillors than the sanctioned strength of a committee express willingness to be a part, then there would be an election. If not, the council would approve of the members who had chosen to be members.

And then the members of each committee would elect a chairperson from among them.

Following a similar pattern, councillors elected to wards in a zone should choose a chairperson, known as the wards committee chairperson. Or, popularly, zonal chairperson. The Corporation would have five such chairpersons for as many zones.

The council has the powers to approve work worth up to ₹ 1 crore, the Finance and Taxation Committee ₹ 50 lakh, the Works Committee ₹ 30 lakh, the zonal committee ₹ 20 lakh and the mayor has the power to approve work between ₹ 10 lakh and ₹ 20 lakh.