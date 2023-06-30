Councillors seek uniform water charges for households in Erode

June 30, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - ERODE

With the Corporation fixing water charges based on the size (in sq ft) of each house, both DMK and AIADMK councillors wanted uniform charges to be fixed for all the households.

The ordinary council meeting, chaired by Mayor S. Nagarathinam, was conducted here on Friday during which various resolutions were introduced.

Resolution no. 32 said that under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the ₹484.45 crore Dedicated Water Supply Scheme (DWSS), is being implemented by drawing water from Uratchikottai in Bhavani town,

The resolution said that as per resolution no. 365 dated February 23, 2016, deposit for water connection is obtained in single payment from the applicants. The resolution brought on Friday said that the deposit money could be collected in 10 equal instalments for the benefit of the people.

But, AIADMK councillor A. R. Jegadesan (ward 31) wanted both the deposits for new connections and water charges to be reduced. Many AIADMK and DMK councillors pointed out that charges are collected based on the size of the house whereas water is supplied through pipelines of the same diameter. “There is a discrepancy and it should be rectified,” they said.

Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran clarified that the resolution brought was to seek permission to collect deposits in equal instalments, instead of the present single payment system. She clarified that water charges and the rate of deposits were fixed in 2016 and resolutions were passed then. “Only by a new resolution, we can request the government to reduce the charges or deposits,” she said.

When councillors raised the issue of indefinite strike by conservancy workers that entered the eighth day, the Commissioner said that meetings were held with trade unions and the policy decision of the government to outsource the works were explained. She said that the demand for a daily wage of ₹725 for workers, as fixed by the District Collector, was taken up with the government.