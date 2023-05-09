ADVERTISEMENT

Councillors seek no-confidence motion against Thammampatti Town Panchayat chairman

May 09, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Thammampatti Town Panchayat at the Salem Collectorate on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

A group of councillors from the Thammampatti Town Panchayat submitted a petition to the Salem District Collector on Tuesday seeking a no-confidence motion against the chairman.

Thammampatti, a special grade town panchayat, has 18 councillors — including 12 from the DMK, three from the AIADMK, and two from the Congress.

DMK councillor R. Kavitha was elected town panchayat chairman. On Tuesday, 10 councillors from the DMK, three from the AIADMK, and two from the Congress party petitioned the District Collector seeking a no-confidence motion against Ms. Kavitha.

The petition alleged that for the past five months, council meetings were not conducted in Thammampatti and funds were not allocated for the wards. The town panchayat chairman and her husband, V.P.R. Raja (a DMK councillor from Ward 4), allegedly allocated ₹ 4 crore to their wards. Mr. Raja, also the DMK secretary of Thammampatti town, was using the chairman’s room and seat, the petition alleged.

“When we questioned Mr. Raja, he abused us using our caste name. He has misappropriated town panchayat funds with the help of officials. When we questioned Ms. Kavitha, she asked us to speak to her husband. We have lost confidence in the chairman. In the past two months, we have sent a number of petitions regarding this to the Chief Minister, Minister, District Collector, and Joint Director, but no action was taken,” they alleged.

The councillors threatened to meet the Chief Minister and tender resignation, if no action was taken on their petition.

