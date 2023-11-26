Councillors, public demand measures to curb stray dog menace in Salem city

November 26, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Salem

The Corporation councillors and the public in Salem have demanded measures to control the stray dog menace in the city following an increase in population.

The Corporation stopped sterilising the dogs during the pandemic period. The stray dogs, especially in areas like Hasthampatti, Johnsonpet, Fort, and Ammapet, pose a threat to the public, mainly during night hours. At the council meeting, the councillors urged the health officials to speed up the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme to control the dog population.

Ward 31 councillor S.A. Syed Moosa , belonging to IUML, said that though the Corporation officials claimed they were capturing stray dogs and sterilising them, the dogs were roaming in large numbers in the city limits. He said that in his ward, the dogs bit a child and two elderly persons recently. During the morning hours, school-going children and elderly people going to places of worship are affected. The local body should provide an exclusive place for maintaining stray dogs and monitoring them by a medical team. The Corporation should open additional ABC centres to sterilise more dogs, Mr. Moosa added.

City Health Officer Yoganand said that to capture stray dogs, four vehicles were used and 20 workers are involved. Every month, 750 dogs were sterilised at the Salem Corporation’s ABC centre in Ponnammapet.

In the last two years, 9,829 dogs were sterilised by the Corporation. To increase sterilisation, an additional ABC centre is being constructed at Shevapet in the Suramangalam zone. Soon, the construction works will be completed, and around 1,500 stray dogs will be sterilised in both the centres every month, Mr. Yoganand added..

