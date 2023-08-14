August 14, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Three Councillors of wards in the North Zone of Coimbatore Corporation on Monday urged the District Collector to stop the Food Corporation of India (FCI) from installing a gate at the entrance of FCI Road. They also submitted a petition during the weekly grievance redress meeting held at the Collectorate.

The FCI road connects Sathyamangalam Road, a National Highway near Ganapathy, to the road leading to Coimbatore Airport.

Councillors A. Mariaraj (Ward 20) of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Chithra Vellingiri (Ward 26) of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Kannagi Jothibasu (Ward 28) of Communist Party of India (Marxist), in their petition alleged that the FCI was laying concrete road for a distance of two km. The three wards cover portions of the FCI Road in Aavarampalayam and Ganapathy, as per the CCMC delimitation map.

“The FCI is planning a gate at the junction where the FCI Road branches off from the NH. This gate is meant to allow only the vehicles belonging to FCI into the road,” the Councillors alleged.

According to the Councillors, the gate, if installed, would cut access to people residing in the three wards and they will be forced to go around for a distance of about six km.

“We request the District Administration to take steps to stop the gate installation work,” they said.

