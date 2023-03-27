Councillors of Valparai Municipality seek thrust on attracting tourists

March 27, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Councillors of Valparai Municipality have urged the local body to take prompt steps for fructification of the boat house project, for the purpose of attracting more number of tourists to the hill town.

“The Boat House will be a major attraction for tourists from the plains during the weekends. The onus is on the local body to sort out issues with the Public Works Department (PWD) for completion of the project that has been halted mid-way,” C. Veeramani, a ward councillor said.

The government under the previous regime had allotted ₹ 2.5 crore for construction of a boat house on a 4.25 acre site near Municipal Inspection Bungalow. But, only the earth work has been completed. Diversion of water from a channel branching out of Nadumalai river to the check-dam like structure has not materialised reportedly due to objections raised by Public Works Department.

Kodai Vizha

The councillors are also learnt to have urged the local body to take steps for revival of ‘Kodai Vizha’, a three-day summer festival organised during May to boost tourism.

This event encompasses food festivals, games activities, flower shows and folk and tribal performances. The festival was discontinued a few years back by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation.

‘Improve bus connectivity’

Since a huge segment of Valparai population constitute labourers in tea and coffee estates, the revenue can be generated through ticket sales only from tourists from the plains, according to a representative of trading community in Valparai. The bus connectivity, the traders emphasise, has to be improved from Coimbatore. At present, low-budget tourists intending to go to Valparai are required to change buses at Pollachi, from where there is considerable frequency of bus services to the hill station.

K. Balu, Commissioner, Valparai Municipality, said impediment in completion of boat house project was being addressed in association with the PWD.

As for the Kodai Vizha, the decision has to taken by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, he said.