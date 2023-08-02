HamberMenu
Councillors in Erode urge Corporation to begin council meeting on time

August 02, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The council meeting hall in the Corporation that wore a deserted look at 11 a.m. in Erode in Tamil Nadu.

The council meeting hall in the Corporation that wore a deserted look at 11 a.m. in Erode in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With the Corporation’s monthly council meeting, scheduled at 11 a.m., usually starts only after 11.45 a.m., councillors have urged the civic body to begin the meeting on time so that they have more time to highlight the people’s problem and discuss development schemes. 

Of the total 60 councillors in all the four zones, DMK has 44 councillors, AIADMK has six, Indian National Congress has three, MDMK has one, and six councillors are independents. Every month, the civic body conducts the council meeting usually on a day in the last week of a month. Also, emergency council meetings are held based on the requirements. Though circulars and copies of the resolutions were sent to all the councillors that the meeting will begin at 11 a.m. on the particular day, most of the meetings commence only after 11.45 a.m. 

Many councillors arrive at the council meeting hall after 11.30 a.m. while a few councillors arrive later on. Also, councillors hold discussions with Mayor S. Nagarathinam at her chamber. Speaking on anonymity, a councillor pointed out the delay in the start of the meeting regularly that varies from 45 minutes to one hour. “If the meeting commences at 11 a.m., there will be adequate time to discuss problems in each ward,” the councillor added.

Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran told The Hindu that the meeting commences only after most of the councillors arrive. She added that steps would be taken to ensure the meeting begins at 11 a.m. 

