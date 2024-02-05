Councillors in Coimbatore Corporation seek detailed report on Siruvani reservoir

February 05, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

At the Corporation Council meeting held in Coimbatore on Monday, councillors demanded a detailed report on Siruvani reservoir as Kerala was consistently decreasing the withdrawal of water by Tamil Nadu. The councillors said it was a violation of agreement entered by Tamil Nadu with Kerala.

The Council meeting was presided by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan and Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabahakaran. The meeting tabled 109 resolutions, and 108 resolutions were adopted. Majority of the resolutions pertained to drinking water supply, roads, street lights, garbage removal, Corporation schools and commercial complex maintenance. One resolution pertaining to granting permission and fixing licence fee for commercial establishments was withheld following representation from a majority of the DMK councillors.

DMK councillor Karthik Selvaraj voiced concern over the Siruvani water supply as Kerala officials had been consistently decreasing the quantum of water. This was endorsed by Gayathri Venkatachalam of Congress who said residents in her ward (44) were getting water once in 10 days at present.

R. Udhaykumar of DMK wanted the Corporation to pass a resolution opposing the move of Kerala to keep water as reserve in the reservoir for its agriculture needs and this was endorsed by many councillors. The Mayor said the issue had been taken to the notice of the Chief Minister. She assured the councillors that uninterrupted water supply would be provided to the residents.

The Commissioner said the issue had been taken to the notice of the State government, and the officials would hold talks with the Kerala officials. He added that the Pilloor Phase III trial run would take place soon and allayed the fears of water scarcity.

Corporation Central Zone Chairperson Meena Loganathan expressed concern over the stray dog menace and urged the Corporation to step up Animal Birth Control measures.

East Zone Chairperson Lakshmi Illanchelvi Karthik complained that East Zone was getting a paltry share of funds and works. She also urged the Corporation to take back garbage collection from the private contractor.

Earlier, AIADMK Councillors C. Sharmila, D. Ramesh and R. Prabhakaran staged a demonstration ahead of the meeting and urged the Corporation not to levy garbage collection fee on residents as the civic body had stopped collecting garbage.