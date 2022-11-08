Councillors from Andaman visit Coimbatore Corporation

The Hindu Bureau
November 08, 2022 18:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 14-member delegation of Port Blair Municipal Council from Andaman and Nicobar Islands visited the Coimbatore Corporation on Tuesday.

The representatives, include eight councillors, led by Chairperson Kavitha Udhayakumar, and officials visited a few wards in the Corporation to know about municipal solid waste management. A councillor said, “we visited Coimbatore to get an idea about the door-to-door waste collection and other operation methods. We have planned to adopt a model suitable for our town.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They also oversaw the waste collection at Peelamedu and Nava India. Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila explained to them about various methods adopted for managing municipal waste such as door-to-door collection, source segregation, transportation, biomining, and preparation of fertilizers from waste.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app