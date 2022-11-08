Councillors from Andaman visit Coimbatore Corporation

A 14-member delegation of Port Blair Municipal Council from Andaman and Nicobar Islands visited the Coimbatore Corporation on Tuesday.

The representatives, include eight councillors, led by Chairperson Kavitha Udhayakumar, and officials visited a few wards in the Corporation to know about municipal solid waste management. A councillor said, “we visited Coimbatore to get an idea about the door-to-door waste collection and other operation methods. We have planned to adopt a model suitable for our town.”

They also oversaw the waste collection at Peelamedu and Nava India. Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila explained to them about various methods adopted for managing municipal waste such as door-to-door collection, source segregation, transportation, biomining, and preparation of fertilizers from waste.