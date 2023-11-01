Councillors express discontent over delay in SUEZ drinking water project in Coimbatore

November 01, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

During the Corporation monthly council, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, on Wednesday, oversaw discussions where a number of councillors expressed their dissatisfaction regarding the ongoing SUEZ drinking water supply project and the subsequent delay in laying bitumen topped roads across all the 100 wards.

“We have raised this issue several times over the last year or so but there is no solution. Assistant and iunior engineers tell us the work will be completed soon but the delay keeps occurring. In some wards, the work is left mid-way with no explanation,” said V. Kathirvel, councillor of Ward 10.

Further, councillors from the North and West Zones pointed to the delay in installing 7701 LED street lights, which were meant to replace the existing street lights as part of the Smart City Mission (SCM). This project, approved in March 2023 at a cost of ₹19.34 crores, remains incomplete in North and West Zones of the city.

During the meeting, 18 resolutions were passed, including a special resolution in response to an incident at the Coimbatore Corporation’s health office in Ward 33. The removal of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s photo prompted outrage , leading to the suspension of the health inspector.

All the councillors, except those from Wards 9, 17, 30, 42, and 96, were present at the meeting. Councillor M. Prabhakaran (Ward 47) continued to remain under suspension.

