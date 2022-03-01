Councillors-elect to take oath at councill hall in Erode on March 2

The council hall at the Erode Corporation’s Central office where the newly elected councillors will take oath on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The 60 newly elected councillors will take oath at the council hall at the Erode Corporation’s Central Office on Wednesday.

Direct elections to the urban local bodies were held last month and the newly elected members, including corporation councillors, municipal councillors and ward members in town panchayats, are scheduled to take oath of office at the respective offices.

Of the total 60 wards in Erode Corporation, a DMK candidate was elected unopposed in Ward 51 and polling was held on February 19 for the remaining 59 wards. The DMK won in 44 wards, AIADMK in six wards, Indian National Congress in three wards, MDMK in one ward and independents in six wards. All the members will take oath on Wednesday at 10 a.m., and on March 4 they will elect Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Since, the Mayor post is reserved for a women candidate, a woman councillor will be chosen as a Mayor.

Likewise, 102 ward councillors in four municipalities of Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Punjai Puliyampatti and Bhavani will take oath and elect chairman and vice-chairman for which indirect election will be held o Friday. In the 42 town panchayats of the total 630 wards, election in two wards were postponed after the death of the candidates and election was held for 628 wards. All the 628 members will take oath in the respective council halls.