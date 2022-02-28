Councillors-elect to take oath at Council hall in Coimbatore
Coimbatore Corporation has decided to shift the venue of the oath taking ceremony for councillors-elect to the Council hall. It was to hold the event at the Corporation Kalaiarangam in R.S. Puram.
A release from the civic body on Monday evening said Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara would administer the oath of office to councillors at the Victoria Town Hall on March 2 at 10 a.m.
Sources said the civic body decided to shift the venue following a clarification received from the State Election Commission. The Corporation had held the oath taking ceremony at the Kalaiarangam in 2011.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.