Councillors-elect to take oath at Council hall in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation has decided to shift the venue of the oath taking ceremony for councillors-elect to the Council hall. It was to hold the event at the Corporation Kalaiarangam in R.S. Puram.

A release from the civic body on Monday evening said Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara would administer the oath of office to councillors at the Victoria Town Hall on March 2 at 10 a.m.

Sources said the civic body decided to shift the venue following a clarification received from the State Election Commission. The Corporation had held the oath taking ceremony at the Kalaiarangam in 2011.


