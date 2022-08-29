Councillors demand white paper on Tiruppur Smart City scheme

The Corporation convened its monthly council meeting at its office here on Monday.

Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar presided over the meeting in which councillors alleged that there were many irregularities in the projects carried out under the Smart Cities Mission during the previous regime and demanded that a white paper be published. The Mayor said that the discrepancies found in the scheme would be brought out with all the evidences.

The councillors also alleged that works were not completed in Thennamplayam to Tiruppur Government Hospital road and Nataraj theatre road. Because of pending works, the vehicles of city residents, especially ambulances, were finding it difficult to commute through these roads.

They also demanded that the councillors be intimated about the list of ongoing works and the details of contractors, who have taken up projects in their ward for better coordination.

Responding to a question on the operation of battery vehicles procured for waste collection, Mr. Kumar said, as many as 202 vehicles were in operation across the city and 277 vehicles were under maintenance, and soon would be operated.

Earlier, during the council meeting in May, the corporation had passed a resolution to name the renovated old bus stand as “Muthamizh Arignar Dr. Kalaignar Central Bus Stand,” and sent it for the approval of the State government.

The final approval from the government was placed in the council on Monday. Opposing this, the councillors from the AIADMK and BJP staged a walkout.