Councillors demand proper wages for conservancy workers during Tiruppur Corporation council meeting

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
September 28, 2022 20:45 IST

Tiruppur Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar (second left), Deputy Mayor R. Balasubramaniam (left) and Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati (right) during the Corporation council meeting on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Conservancy workers employed by the civic body have not been given proper wages, alleged councillors at the Tiruppur Corporation meeing held on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar in which Deputy Mayor R. Balasubramaniam and Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati and councillors participated.

They also cited an order given by the District Collector in the government gazette regarding the minimum wage fixation for the conservancy workers.

The councillors also demanded procurement of additional vehicles for improving door-to-door waste collection. “Engineers have to be appointed at the zonal level to check proper maintenance of the vehicles,” demanded a councillor. They also demanded bus shelters under the smart cities mission.

The Mayor said the complaints raised by the councillors during last month's council meeting were taken into consideration, especially with regard to underground sewage system works. The civic body has been maintaining a database on the progress of works that are ongoing across the city, on a weekly basis.

The Mayor also promised to purchase equipment to curb the mosquito menace in the city.

He also said that the works for Integrated Drinking Water Project – IV for Tiruppur city is in progress and based on the inputs from the higher officials the civic body has expedited the works.

