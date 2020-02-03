Councillors demand local body to fulfil basic amenities

An introductory meeting on functioning of district panchayat was held for its elected representatives at the Salem district panchayat office on Monday.

An introductory meeting on rules of business of the district panchayat, its powers, fund allocation and powers of district panchayat councillors were discussed for the benefit of councillors elected to local body. There are 29 members in Salem district panchayat.

S. Vijayakumari, district panchayat secretary, addressed the representatives on various functions of the local body. They were told about procedures for placing subjects for discussion in the meetings. Ms. Vijayakumari mentioned that a handbook would be distributed to them on a later date.

C.K.Kandhasami from Ward 2 demanded that the local body should take necessary steps to fulfil water needs in the district. Many representatives also requested the district panchayat to send circulars to respective panchayat unions and its Block Development Officers regarding repairing and putting to use existing borewells.

Representatives requested authorities to act impartially and allocate funds to all wards equally. The representatives also wanted informations on various projects being implemented in other local bodies in the district to avoid multiple allocation of funds for the same project by different bodies.

A. Chandrasekaran from ward 4 wanted that various bridges and culverts in his ward need repair and demanded the district panchayat to take necessary action on this regard.

R. Revathi, Chairman of district panchayat, said that the body would take necessary steps to meet the needs of the people.Vice-Chairman A. Rajendran said that the meeting was conducted to make members aware of the functioning of the local body since there were many new members.