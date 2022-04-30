Councillors demand action against pig growers in Coimbatore South Zone

Councillors in South Zone have asked for penal action against persons who rear pigs causing nuisance to residents. They raised the issue at the Zone meeting held on Friday, said a release from the civic body.

While asking for impounding the pigs and slapping fine on pig growers, the councillors also decided to ask the Zoo Director to instruct animal welfare organisations in-charge of carrying out animal birth control operation on dogs to take steps on a war footing to control community dog population.

The other issues that dominated the Zone meeting included streamlining of anti-malarial activity like fogging, regulation of waste collection from meat and poultry shops to stop indiscriminate dumping of the waste in Sundarapuram and removing encroachment on reserved sites in layouts in the Zone.

The release also said the councillors stressed on the need for cleaning storm water drains and removing bushes before monsoon to prevent inundation of low-lying areas.

In the West Zone meeting, the councillors spoke on the need for more borewells to overcome shortage of non-potable water this summer and immediate repair of roads damaged during the execution of the 24x7 drinking water distribution improvement work.

The release also said the councillors asked for more bins to streamline waste collection and transportation.