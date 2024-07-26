Councillors, cutting across party lines, demand Salem Corporation to reduce garbage tax

Cutting across party lines, councillors demanded reduction of garbage tax at the Corporation Council meeting held in Salem on Friday. A total of 157 resolutions were passed at the meeting that was presided by Mayor A. Ramachandran.

The councillors said that the garbage tax was hiked without discussion and that it affected the residents. Urging for revision of garbage tax, the councillors said the hike would create a bad name for the DMK government. Kondalampatti zonal chairman Ashokan wanted the job of fixing taxes given to councillors instead of the civic body officials. Responding to the demands, Mr. Ramachandran and Corporation Commissioner Ranjeet Singh promised to review the tax imposed earlier, and to revise the tax if possible.

Opposition leader (AIADMK) N. Yadhavamoorthy and AIADMK Whip K.C. Selvaraj alleged that the ₹5 crore allocated to a private company for maintenance of motors and pipelines of the Salem-Mettur Dedicated Water Supply scheme was nothing but waste of money.

Mr. Selvaraj said that in wards 20, 21, and 22, roads were dug for 13 km for underground drainage works. However, the works remain incomplete. Already, ₹300 crore has been spent on UGD works. Further, ₹538 crore has been allocated now. Power should be given to every zonal assistant commissioner to sanction works up to ₹10 lakh, Mr. Selvaraj added.

Mr. Yadhavamoorthy demanded constitution of a committee comprising all party members to decide on UGD works. While the Mayor visited the wards, the ward councillor concerned should be informed, he said.

The DMK councillors intervened during Mr. Yadhavamoorthy’s speech and it ensued in a verbal duel between the DMK and AIADMK councillors.

Later, AIADMK councillors staged a walkout.