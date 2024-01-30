ADVERTISEMENT

Councillor raises concern over waste management at Corporation grievances redress meet in Coimbatore

January 30, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated January 31, 2024 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Among the 47 grievances petitions that the Coimbatore Corporation received on January 30, was one by councillor of ward 41, K. Shanthi, of CPI.

Ms. Shanthi said the Coimbatore Corporation delegated garbage disposal task to private companies across all 100 wards, aiming to streamline operations and reduce costs. However, the promised efficiency in waste collection by private entities, comparable to municipal services, had not materialised.

The councillor highlighted the failure of private companies to fulfil their commitment to daily household garbage collection. “Despite numerous appeals to municipal authorities, the situation has not improved, resulting in a growing accumulation of waste in houses and streets within the Corporation areas,” she said.

In a separate petition, residents of Edayarpalayam (Ward 16) called upon the civic body to address the issue of potholes and ridges on the road, hampering traffic flow in the area. Nasir, a petitioner, suggested an interim solution of levelling roads with gravel soil until comprehensive repairs could be undertaken.

