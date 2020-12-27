Coimbatore

Council to conduct PG diploma course

The Coimbatore Productivity Council will conduct a part-time post graduate diploma course in Personnel Management, Industry Relations, and Labour Welfare. The one-year course will start in January. It will include eight industrial visits. For details, contact the Council on 9952404302 or 8220000371.

