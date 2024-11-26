Council meeting at Salem Corporation witnesses claims of corruption

The zonal chairman of the Kondalampatti zone representing the DMK accused corporation officials of corruption during the council meeting held on Tuesday.

The meeting, held at the Corporation office, was presided over by Mayor A. Ramachandran, and witnessed the passing of 82 resolutions.

Kondalampatti zonal chairman Ashokan hit out at corporation officials, saying they were fixing taxes for only 500 sq. ft. out of a 5,000 sq. ft. building, and issuing seizure notices to defaulters without prior warning. “The officials’ actions are tarnishing the reputation of the DMK government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin,” he said, and urged them to refrain from levying improper tax assessments and harassing residents.

Corporation Commissioner Ranjeet Singh responded to the allegations by saying that properties registered under GST will come under the commercial category and that the Corporation had identified 9,982 such properties. The Commissioner also assured prompt action if seizure notices were issued without due process.

Opposition leader N. Yadhavamoorthy and Ward 60 councillor (AIADMK) Varadharajan accused the officials of being unresponsive to councillors’ calls and of being unavailable at their offices. Esan Elango, Ward 34 councillor, remarked, “Officials do not care about the issues raised by the councillors and are unwilling to discuss public grievances.”

Meanwhile, Ward 9 councillor V. Deivalingam (DMK) commended the government for its welfare schemes despite financial constraints. He suggested establishing a quality control wing in the Salem Corporation, similar to the one in the Highway Department, to inspect roads laid by contractors. “Residents have complained that newly-laid roads don’t even last three months. The AIADMK has wasted Smart City funds during its tenure,” he added, sparking a verbal clash between DMK and AIADMK councillors in the meeting.

The AIADMK eventually staged a walkout, citing that the agenda for the meeting was given late, and they could not read its contents properly. They also protested against the taxes imposed on powerloom and handloom weavers as well as a statement by Textiles and Handlooms Minister R. Gandhi on the issue, added Mr. Yadavamoorthy.