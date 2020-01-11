Council conducts training programmes for tyre mechanics

The Rubber Skill Development Council will train 10 lakh people in four years, including tyre mechanics and workers in rubber plantations and rubber product producing companies, to re-skill existing employees and bring in new skilled workers to the sector.

The training started in 2018 and this year about two lakh candidates will be trained, said Vinod Simon, chairman of the Council.

The Council has launched mobile training facilities to re-skill the tyre mechanics who are employed or have their own service centres. As many as 33 vehicles in nearly 12 States visit different parts of the State to train the tyre mechanics. In Tamil Nadu, one vehicle has been introduced for the Salem-Nammakal belt and one more will be brought in soon. “We want to have at least two vehicles for each State,” he said.

According to a data available with the Union Government, 12 % to 13 % of the road accidents are due to tyre-related issues. So, it is important to train the tyre mechanics.

Many of them work in rural and semi-urban areas and on Highways. The vans travel to the interior parts of the districts identified and conduct three-day courses. One day is for theory sessions, one for practical training and the third day for assessment.

The Council has prepared the standards and curriculum and a partner has been roped in to conduct the tests. Certificates are issued to the candidates after the re-skilling programme. “This builds their confidence and enables them to get higher income too. Some of them start their own service centres after the course,” he said. For every batch, 30 to 50 candidates are trained in the mobile unit.

The training programme is funded by the Union Government. The Council has 30 to 40 training partners and conducts sessions for the trainers so that there is uniformity in the programme.

“This is a re-skilling programme. We do training for new candidates also. It is for a longer period,” Mr. Simon added.

The Council and the Rubber Board train workers in the rubber plantations in the North-East and Kerala. In the case of rubber product producing companies, the trainers go to the shop floors of the companies, he said.