Cotton sector urged to focus on value addition

The entire cotton sector should focus on value addition so that cotton farmers get better returns, said S.K. Sundararaman, chairman of the Southern India Mills Association (SIMA).

Inaugurating a two-day bi-annual cotton conference on “Cotton - The Sustainable Fibre of Future”, organised by the Indian Cotton Federation and the Indian Cotton Association Limited, Bathinda, in Coimbatore city on Friday, Mr. Sundararaman said the government and the textile industry targeted a total business size of $ 350 billion by 2030. Cotton production in the country should double to 600 lakh bales a year for the industry to grow to that level.

Certain fundamental structural shifts were happening in the industry. The manmade fibre sector was making strides in technology and replacing a portion of the demand for cotton. However, there was increasing focus on traceability, environment and sustainability from the customers. So, “It is imperative to go up the value chain,” he said.

The entire cotton sector in the country should showcase to the world that it was producing and using sustainable cotton and realise higher value for that cotton. This would benefit the cotton farmers too, he said.

Atul S. Ganatra, president of the Cotton Association of India, said that while the textile mills in north India consumed about 90 lakh bales of cotton a year, the mills in the south consumed 125 lakh bales and those in the central region consumed almost 115 lakh bales. For the textile mills to run to full capacity, 360 lakh bales of cotton was required every year. Currently, the spinning mills operated at 85% capacity. The industry and trade associations should jointly appeal to the Central government to discourage States from giving incentives to the industry to increase spindleage as it could lead to shortage of cotton, he said.

According to P. Nataraj, Managing Director of KPR Group, cotton was not just a crop but an integral part of the country’s identity.

Nishat P. Asher, secretary of ICF, said the two-day conference had sessions on economic outlook for cotton markets, insights into the global and Indian markets, and ways for higher yield.

K.G. Balakrishnan, chairman of KG Group, and S. Manivannan, chairman and managing director of LS Mills, were presented the Life Time Achievement awards. Atul P Asher, Ashok D. Daga, and Gopal Bhuradia received the Business Leader Awards presented by the organisers.

