Cotton sector seeks removal of import duty

December 16, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Cotton Federation has appealed to the Union government to remove the import duty on cotton with immediate effect.

J. Thulasidharan, president of the Federation, said in a memorandum to the Union Textiles Minister that Indian cotton prices are higher than world cotton prices by about 15% and hence, availability of cotton for the domestic textile industry is severely impacted. The levy of import duty on cotton has led to a distortion in Indian cotton prices and the trade and industry are unable to import the raw material.

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, the Indian textile industry functions at only 50%-60% capacity due to high raw material prices and lack of a level playing field. The industry has to compete with the other textile producing nations and is losing orders because of minor differences in prices. In such a scenario, it is almost impossible for the industry to bear the distortion in prices created by the 11% import duty. The industry imports cotton only when absolutely essential. But removal of the import duty is necessary to create a stable price environment and to compete internationally, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US