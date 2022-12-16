Cotton sector seeks removal of import duty

December 16, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Indian Cotton Federation has appealed to the Union government to remove the import duty on cotton with immediate effect.

J. Thulasidharan, president of the Federation, said in a memorandum to the Union Textiles Minister that Indian cotton prices are higher than world cotton prices by about 15% and hence, availability of cotton for the domestic textile industry is severely impacted. The levy of import duty on cotton has led to a distortion in Indian cotton prices and the trade and industry are unable to import the raw material.

At present, the Indian textile industry functions at only 50%-60% capacity due to high raw material prices and lack of a level playing field. The industry has to compete with the other textile producing nations and is losing orders because of minor differences in prices. In such a scenario, it is almost impossible for the industry to bear the distortion in prices created by the 11% import duty. The industry imports cotton only when absolutely essential. But removal of the import duty is necessary to create a stable price environment and to compete internationally, he said.