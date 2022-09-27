Cotton scenario remains unpredictable, says ICF

Estimates of cotton area and production are changing almost on a daily basis, says J. Thulasidharan, president of Indian Cotton Federation

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 27, 2022 23:06 IST

The cotton scenario for the forthcoming season, which will start in October, is unpredictable at this stage, said J. Thulasidharan, president of Indian Cotton Federation (ICF) here on Sunday.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the Association, he said that estimates of cotton area and production were changing almost on a daily basis.

Textile mills are demanding contamination-free cotton, with just 8 % moisture. The Central government is considering a model cotton contract along with arbitration norms for dispute resolution. There is a need to improve yield, and create a win-win situation for farmers and the industry. The Central and the State governments should take policy initiatives to constitute a Cotton Council, get reliable data on cotton production, area, transacted prices, and stock, rationalise cotton marketing with proper labelling, implement Technology Mission on Cotton II, and make available finance for cotton purchase by textile mills at 6 % interest, Mr. Thulasidharan said.

The governments should announce a fibre policy and ensure quality control of cotton at ginning stage. There should be more funds for cotton research and branding of cotton should be strengthened, he said.

Mr. Thulasidharan, who is the Managing Director of Rajaratna Mills, was re-elected president of ICF for 2022-2023. P. Nataraj, Managing Director of KPR Mills, and Adhitya Krishna Pathy, Managing Director of Lakshmi Mills, are the vice- presidents and Nishant A. Asher, partner at Ravji Shamji Asher, is the secretary.

