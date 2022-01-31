Cotton prices not sustainable, says industry association

The current bullish trend of cotton prices is mostly speculative and is not likely to be sustained, according to the Indian Texpreneurs Federation.

According to Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor of the Federation, cotton has touched a 10-year high and its prices are advancing daily, both in the International and domestic markets. However, fundamental factors are changing and it is time for the textile units to be more alert on purchases and inventories.

The demand for fashion goods is on a down slide because of inflationary trend across all markets. The US and UK retail sales contracted in December and the January Consumer Confidence Survey in the US fell by nearly 6 %. Customers are resisting to accept new higher prices and this is reflecting in order confirmations from developed markets.

The textile and clothing industry is facing resistance from value chain partners even up to the retail side in domestic markets, due to high prices.

Use of alternative fibres is on the rise because of high cost of cotton. "We are witnessing this change in many weaving clusters in Tamil Nadu. This will also re-balance the demand equation," he said.

Lower demand outlook for fashion goods in exports, shift in fibre base, and inflationary trend in the domestic fashion space are all expected to lead to lower consumption of cotton, he said.