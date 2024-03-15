Cotton-laden lorry falls on its side in Bhavani

March 15, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - ERODE

Vehicle movement on the Erode – Bhavani – Mettur - Thoppur National Highway NH544H was disrupted for over an hour after a cotton-laden lorry fell on its side at Bhavani Kooduthurai here on Friday.

The lorry, driven by Jothimani of Erode, was on its way from Maharashtra to Coimbatore. While negotiating a bend on the national highway, he lost control of the vehicle and the lorry fell on the road. He suffered minor injuries and was rescued by road users. Vehicles, including that of educational institutions and vehicles carrying workers, were struck in the traffic and were diverted through other roads. Bhavani police with the help of a crane moved the lorry to the side of the road after which vehicles were allowed to use the stretch.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the lorry was carrying load beyond the permitted height and hence the driver lost control while negotiating the bend. An inquiry is on.

