Cotton farmers in Tamil Nadu demand price support measures

July 06, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Balachandran, a cotton farmer in Thuraiyur taluk, raised cotton on 10 acre. He got average price of ₹ 7,000 per quintal (100 kg) as against ₹ 12,000 a quintal last year.

In several villages in Tiruvarur district, farmers are selling at ₹ 4,000 to ₹ 4,500 a quintal to local traders though the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is around ₹ 6,300 a quintal.

Cotton farmers in Tamil Nadu, especially those in the delta areas, are harvesting the summer crop and find prices almost 50 % less than last year and in many places lower than the MSP.

An official of the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) in Coimbatore told The Hindu that its personnel are present in the delta districts and the CCI is prepared to step in and buy cotton at MSP if the prices fall below it.

“Only medium or large-scale farmer can take the produce to regulated markets where the prices are higher than the MSP. The smaller farmers sell to local traders who are quoting less than MSP citing quality issues,” says Manohar Sambandam, who is also a farmer in Tiruvarur district.

There is a price difference of minimum ₹10 a kg for cotton sold to local traders and the price realised at the regulated markets, he says. While there is much scope for improvement in post harvest practices to improve the quality of cotton and get better prices, the traders are also not paying reasonable prices to the farmers, he alleges.

“Last year, though the prices started at ₹ 6,500 to ₹ 7,000 a quintal at the beginning of the harvesting months, it went up to ₹ 12,000. Many farmers expanded the area under cotton expecting high prices this year too. Now, with more than 50 % drop in prices, they are not happy,” says Ravichandran, a cotton farmer at Nannilam.

Mr. Ravichandran says the State government should recommend to the Central government to advance the implementation of the revised MSP from June-July in Tamil Nadu though it is from October 1 across the country.

Mr. Sambandam adds that there is a need for policy-level changes. “Measures are needed to ensure steady pricing for cotton farmers. Formation of FPOs is one option,” he says.

The farmers also say that they need supply of quality seeds to get better yield.

