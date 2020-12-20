Cotton association calls for fibre policy

The Indian Cotton Federation has appealed to the government to announce a National Fibre Policy soon.

J. Thulasidharan, president of the Federation, said at its annual meeting held virtually on Sunday that this will be one of the demands that it will pursue with the government. Further, the Central government should establish a Cotton Board of India, similar to Coffee Board and Jute Board. It should also have a time-bound plan to implement the mini missions of the second phase of Technology Mission on Cotton (TMC).

Mr. Thulasidharan also pointed out the need for free flow of finance to the cotton and textile sector. He said that all financial controls should be eased to encourage investment and the government should immediately address the challenges that entrepreneurs face to get finance. Financial institutions, including those in the co-operative sector, need to be revamped to meet the current day requirements.

Cotton plays a significant role in social uplift, especially in rural areas. No other fibre can replace cotton as the prime fibre for the Indian textile industry. The country’s economy can be strong by encouraging the cotton sector. Hence, the government should come out with measures so that Indian cotton is contaminant free and is graded properly. It should standardise cotton packaging and make it cloth-friendly. There should be bar-coding for cotton as it is in the United States. On the agriculture front, input supply and irrigation technologies need focus for cotton cultivation, he said.