COTMA president passes away

President of Coimbatore Tirupur Districts Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association (COTMA) S. Ravikumar passed away here on Friday. He was 50 years old.

Ravikumar founded the association, which now has 4,200 members, in 2009. In the last two years, he continuously sought lowering of GST for jobworking engineering industries.

He joined hands with other industrial associations here and fought for the protection of micro and cottage industries when the State saw severe power cuts about 10 years ago.

He also worked to make the process easier for bank loans for micro units.

Another issue that he took up with the Government regularly was protection for micro units, which are located in residential areas, from pollution complaints.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.