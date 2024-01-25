GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cost of blue metal and m-sand to increase in Coimbatore district

January 25, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Almost 300 quarry owners in Coimbatore district, who are members of the Coimbatore District Crusher and Quarry Owners Association, have decided to increase the cost of blue metal and m-sand by 10% from February 1.

K.C.P. Chandra Prakash, president of the Association, said in a press release the crushers and quarry owners faced multiple challenges. The Minerals Department of the Tamil Nadu government had doubled the royalty rate, and electricity bills had gone up. The GST compliances had become stringent. And the industry was facing labour shortage at the quarries.

“Additionally, the cost of machinery parts and insurance for heavy vehicles have surged, creating an unfavorable business environment for the industry,” he said in the press release.

Hence, from February 1, the cost of blue metal (gravel and wetmix Unit) would be ₹3,000 per unit (100 cubic feet) and the transport cost would be ₹1,000 for 10 km. In the case of m-sand, the cost would be ₹4,000 per unit plus ₹1,000 as transport cost for 10 km. For p-sand, the rate would be ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 for every 10 km as transport cost. All mineral products would be subject to 5% GST per unit, the Association said.

