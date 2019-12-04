COSIEMA signs MoU with educational institution

The Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association (COSIEMA) recently signed an agreement with Karpagam Institute of Higher Studies for exchange of technical ideas and training of students.

A release from the Association said the industrial scenario was transforming, with higher adoption of technology and digital tools, to be competitive. Students should be industry ready to be recruited after their graduation and hence need to be trained. While the industry needed new technology ideas and concepts, the students required hands-on training at industries.

The Memorandum of Understanding would benefit the members of COSIEMA, which had about 350 members, and the Institute. Even if the students did part-time training at the SIDCO units, they would get a stipend, the release said.

The 45-year-old SIDCO Industrial Estate at Kurichi in Coimbatore has 500 occupants, most of them in the Micro, Small and Medium-scale sector. The Association has signed an agreement earlier with another technical institute, according to M. V. Loganathan, COSIEMA’s Industry-Institute relationship chairman.