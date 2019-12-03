COSIEMA signs agreement with educational institution

The Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association (COSIEMA) recently signed an agreement with Karpagam Institute of Higher Studies for the exchange of technical ideas and the training of students.

A press release from the Association said the industrial scenario is transforming, with higher adoption of technology and digital tools, in order to be competitive. Students should be industry-ready to be recruited after their graduation and hence need to be trained. While the industry needs new technology ideas and concepts, the students require hands-on training at industries. The Memorandum of Understanding will benefit the members of COSIEMA, which has about 350 members, and the Institute. Even if the students do part-time training at the SIDCO units, they get a stipend.

The 45-year-old SIDCO Industrial Estate at Kurichi in Coimbatore has 500 occupants, most of them in the Micro, Small and Medium-scale sector. The Association has signed an agreement earlier with another technical institute, according to M. V. Loganathan, COSIEMA’s Industry-Institute relationship chairman.