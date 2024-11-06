ADVERTISEMENT

Corruption on the rise in Tamil Nadu, alleges Coimbatore south MLA Vanathi Srinivasan

Updated - November 06, 2024 08:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Corruption is on the rise in Tamil Nadu and even MLA fund projects are getting delayed, alleged Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan.

Ms. Srinivasan, who handed over a set of demands to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Coimbatore on Wednesday, said the Chief Minister should support constructive measures rather than talking of north-south divide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always prepared to implement projects in Tamil Nadu. But, corruption and bribery are on the rise here. The Chief Minister is trying to win over the people of Coimbatore and the 2026 elections will show whether he succeeds in it or not, she said.

The State government had announced earlier allocation of ₹200 crores to improve roads in Coimbatore. The Chief Minister announced additional ₹200 crores on Wednesday. At least now, the roads should be laid properly across the city. The district is developing rapidly and hence requires more measures to improve the basic infrastructure.

The MLA said she asked for extension of Avinashi Road flyover, which was announced by the Chief Minister on Wednesday, in her first speech in the Assembly in 2021. The State government has announced development of a jewellery park for goldsmiths. It should also implement the central government’s Vishwakarma scheme for craftsmen, including goldsmiths, she added.

