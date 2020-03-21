Corporation’s tax collection down by 50%

The impact of COVID-19 on Coimbatore Corporation’s tax collection appears significant in the last few days as money flowing into the coffers has come down.

Senior Corporation officials indicate that the impact has almost halved the money the Corporation receives from property tax during this time of the year – towards the closure of the financial year. From about ₹ 1 crore a day it has come down to around ₹ 50 lakh. The Corporation’s tax demand for the current financial year is a little over ₹ 160 crore and its collection stands at around 85%.

Majority of the tax payers visit its 47 tax collection centres to pay by cash or card. With widespread awareness of COVID-19 and the need to maintain social distancing, the number of visitors is few and far between.

A few of the centres have seen fewer than five visitors in the last two days, says an officer.

Another reason for the dip in collection is the Corporation restricting its bill collectors from collecting tax at door steps using the newly launched hand-held devices. The civic body has also asked its bill collectors to go slow as a step towards following social distancing, officials say.

Since launching the machines, the Corporation has collected over ₹ 60 lakh.

The officials say that on Sunday, the Corporation will shut down its tax collection centres due ‘Janata Curfew’. During this time of the year, the Corporation keeps its centres open on Saturdays and Sundays to boost collection.

At the centres, though, it is a different story. The Corporation that has been advocating washing hands and other precautionary measures has not placed hand sanitisers at many centres. A few centres stand out as an exception, though. But they are initiatives at the local level by sanitary inspectors or zonal sanitary officers.

Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath says at present the civic body is not much concerned about tax collection but towards fighting the spread of COVID-19 and encouraging people to maintain social distancing.