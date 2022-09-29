Corporation workers in Erode seek regularisation of jobs

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
September 29, 2022 18:48 IST

Corporation workers staging a demonstration in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Urging the Corporation to fulfill their charter of demands, including disbursing wages on the first of every month and regularising those who had worked for 480 days, members of Erode District Rural Development and Urban Local Bodies Workers’ Association, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged a demonstration in front of the civic body office here on Thursday.

Workers said that their salary is paid after the seventh of every month and wanted it to be paid on the first. They said that conservancy workers, drivers, supervisors, computer operators, and data entry operators are working as temporary staff for over 480 days and wanted their jobs to be regularised.

They also opposed the move to handover the sanitation works to private companies and also urged the authorities to fill up the vacancies.

They said that domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) are paid ₹518 as daily wages per day and wanted it to be on a par with conservancy workers who are paid ₹708 as daily wages per day. Their other demands were providing special wages for workers, who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic and establishing a separate depot for maintaining over 250 corporation vehicles. Later, they submitted a petition to the Corporation officials..

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app