Corporation warns placing advertisement materials on roads

The Erode Corporation has instructed shopkeepers to remove name boards and advertisement materials placed outside their shops that obstruct vehicle movement, warning of legal action for non-compliance.

Name boards, digital banners, and advertisements placed outside shops and on footpaths in the city impede the movement of pedestrians and vehicles. These unauthorised materials encroach upon road space, causing traffic congestion not only on arterial roads but throughout the city. The public has long demanded action against these encroachments, which are prevalent on Bazaar Street, Manikoondu, Kongalamman Kovil Street, Eswaran Kovil Street, R.K.V. Road, Kalaimadu Silai, Gandhiji Road, Perundurai Road, Cauvery Road, and in market areas.

In a release, the Corporation urged shopkeepers to remove the advertisement materials and warned that violators would be fined and legal action would be taken.