Corporation warns eateries, shops against dumping waste in the open

COIMBATORE

03 January 2021 23:39 IST

The Coimbatore Corporation has warned of action against commercial establishments and eateries dumping waste in the open at night. In a release issued here a few days ago, the civic body said besides initiating action, it would also slap fine on such eateries, restaurants or establishments.

Similarly, residents should handover waste only after segregation as wet, organic waste and dry, recyclable waste to pushcart workers or drivers driving small waste collection vehicles. The pushcart workers would be having green and blue buckets and blue bags for collecting separately the waste.

Besides, the Corporation had also deployed five vehicles at one each a zone to exclusively collect recyclable waste.

And, for collecting the wet, degradable waste the Corporation had deployed 186 small goods carriers.

The release also said that to properly dispose of garden waste, the Corporation had started using five pulverising and shredding machines.

These were part of the steps it was taking to improve solid waste management in the city, the Corporation said and appealed to the people to stop dumping waste in the open or debris near water bodies.