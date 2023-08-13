Coimbatore Corporation warns cattle owners against letting out cows roam streets

August 13, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With increase in number of cows roaming on the roads, the Coimbatore Corporation has issued a warning to the owners, who let their cattle out on the city streets.

Recently, residents near Pullukadu at Ukkadam in Coimbatore reported that cows were frequently roaming close to the parks, particularly in wards 62 and 84 of the Central Zone, and 86 of the South Zone. In a CCTV footage from the area that was circulated on social media recently, a cow was seen damaging a resident’s vehicle parked on the roadside. In another location in the same area, a herd of cows dug up the sand piled up in a construction site.

In a communication dated August 12, Commissioner M. Prathap said, “In the ward areas under Corporation limits, there is a possibility of road accidents and fatalities due to cows roaming on the streets and obstructing the public and the traffic. As a result, it has been informed on behalf of the Corporation that the cows roaming on the streets and roads will be caught and sent to goshalas.”

According to Mr. Prathap, many goshalas of the temples inside the city are currently up to their full capacity and cannot accept more. “To handle this, the next phase in handling the menace would be to auction the cows that are spotted roaming on the roads, specifically in Ukkadam,” he said.

