Corporation urged to complete road re-laying work in Salem

Motorists find it difficult to ply on the Kombaipatti Junction Road in Salem. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The residents of Kombaipatti in Zoological Park Road have urged the Salem Corporation to complete the road-laying works in the locality before the opening of schools after vacation.

Kombaipatti Junction comes under ward 6. This is an important junction for commuters who are coming to Kurumbapatti Zoological Park.

Vehicles heading towards Chettichavadi from Gorimedu should also pass through this junction. The waste collection vehicles travel on this road on a daily basis to dump the garbage at Chettichavadi.

Each day, hundreds of light and heavy vehicles pass through this junction. Similarly, dozens of buses belonging to a private school which functions near the Zoological Park also pass this road.

But a one km stretch of the road in Kombaipatti Junction was completely damaged and it was not relaid for years.

Meanwhile, in January third week, the road-laying works started. But, after urban local body elections were announced in the fourth week, the road laying works were halted.

After the elections, ward 6 DMK councillor A Ramachandran was elected Mayor. After he assumed office, corporation officials gave more importance to his ward and started to construct drainage facility for the locality and a culvert for connecting the sewage channel. Due to this, even after five months the road was not relaid.

V. Rani, a resident of the locality, said the work for sewage channel is going on in full swing. Jelly stones have been laid on the road and for the past five months, vehicles passing on the road have been facing difficulties. While heavy vehicles pass on the road, dust emanates and bike riders and local residents suffer a lot, she added.

Mayor A Ramachandran told The Hindu that the sewage channel construction and road re-laying works would be completed within a month. Due to construction of a culvert, the road work was delayed, he added.