Corporation to stop diversion of Pilloor water to Siruvani-fed wards

18 July 2020 23:00 IST

Coimbatore Corporation will stop diversion of Pilloor water to Siruvani-fed wards to improve water supply in Pilloor-fed wards.

The civic body would implement the new water supply arrangement sometime next week after having decided to do so at a meeting held to review water supply situation in the city on Saturday, said sources that participated in the meeting.

The Corporation’s water managers had participated in the meeting based on instruction from Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath, who sought an improvement in water supply situation. He had said that in areas where the Corporation supplied water once in more than 10 days it should supply once in a week.

At the meeting, the water supply managers decided to stop diversion of Pilloor water to Siruvani-fed wards because there had been an improvement in water level in the Siruvani reservoir and that Pilloor-fed wards were no better than the Siruvani-fed wards.

The Corporation had diverted Pilloor water to Siruvani-fed wards about a month ago after water level in the Siruvani Reservoir dropped significantly, the sources said and added that as of Saturday, the water level had touched 10 feet.

In Pilloor-fed wards the Corporation had faced problem in distributing water in that the tail-end areas were not getting adequate water because of poor water pressure that forced the Corporation to continue supplying water for longer than usual.

This was particularly true of Puliakulam, Town Hall and Singanallur, the sources said and added that the Corporation had been supplying water directly to those areas bypassing the service reservoir.

In a related development, the Corporation had removed major blocks in the Pilloor distribution system to increase the pressure in water distribution.

A few days ago, when it carried out maintenance work, it found floating walls from the Ganapathy Master Storage Reservoir and a few service reservoirs blocking the butterfly valve near Textool Bridge and the consequence of it was that Pulikaulam, Town Hall and Singanallur areas were not getting adequate water.

The Corporation had removed the balls to make the valve functional to maintain optimum pressure. As a result the Corporation would now supply for six or seven hours the quantity of water that it took 12 hours to supply.

The sources said that residents of those areas would witness significant improvement in water distribution in the coming days.