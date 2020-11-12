Corporation to stop burying chicken, meat waste

To tie up with firms for its proper disposal

Coimbatore Corporation, it seems, has renewed attempts to properly dispose of chicken, meat, and other similar wastes generated in the city.

Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said the civic body was looking at tying up with two companies that had come forward to collect the waste. At present, the two companies were collecting the waste on a trial basis.

Sources in the Corporation said one was a company from near Coimbatore and another one was from Bengaluru, and they were engaged in producing fish and dog food. They both collected the waste from the Corporation’s dump yard in Vellalore.

Prior to this arrangement, the Corporation had disposed of the waste by burying it in 10-foot pits. And, every other day it dug the pits to dispose of the waste, which was four to five tonnes during weekdays and 10 to 12 tonnes during weekends.

Mr. Pandian said while the Corporation had asked the two companies to increase their off-take quantity, it had also asked its sanitary staff to strengthen the collection system to ensure that no chicken or meat waste was dumped in the open.

Sources in the sanitation wing said the Corporation at present used a dedicated lorry or small commercial vehicle to collect the waste right at the shops. There were anywhere between 3,000 and 4,000 shops selling chicken or meat in the city.

And, their number increased by a few hundreds during weekends.

The Corporation had made similar attempts to dispose of chicken and meat waste in the past but they did not last long as the companies backed out of the arrangement. This time, though, the Corporation was looking at a sustainable and long-lasting solution for safely disposing of the waste, the sources added.