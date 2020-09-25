Corporation to seek probe into COVID-19 testing lab

COIMBATORE

25 September 2020 22:56 IST

Coimabtore Corporation will write to the district administration to probe the COVID-19 results declared by city centres of a private laboratory chain, Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian has said.

The corporation had on Thursday sealed the Vadavalli branch of the laboratory chain after a Kovilmedu resident had alleged that the branch had shown him to be COVID-19 positive when he was not.

Mr. Pandian said information reaching the corporation indicated that the Vadavalli branch of the laboratory chain and perhaps a few others were in collusion with private establishments in the city to show as COVID-19 positive the results of persons who were in fact negative.

But, it was not clear how the chain or those establishments gained by fudging the results.

This perhaps could be the reason for the city consistently showing higher COVID-19 numbers, he said and added that unless a thorough probe was done, it would be difficult to fathom the extent of wrong test results the laboratory chain had reported.

Asked if the corporation would lodge a complaint with the police, Mr. Pandian said it was for the district administration to take a call on the issue.