Corporation to seek private partnership in developing zoo

COIMBATORE

25 February 2020 00:14 IST

To develop the Coimbatore Corporation V.O.C. Park Zoo, the civic body will soon approach corporate companies for financial assistance.

The Corporation had planned to tap the corporate social responsibility funds from corporates to develop the zoo. In this regard, it had sought a meeting with the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said an officer.

The Corporation had proposed to develop the zoo under the Smart Cities Mission at ₹ 32 crore on a land abutting the Coimbatore Central Prison.

The Corporation owned around 45 acre – a stretch of land that abutted Dr. Nanjappa Road and Park Gate Road. After excluding 20 acre, where the Corporation would not take up any development work to leave it as a buffer between the prison compound wall and the zoo – the Corporation would be left with 25 acre for the zoo.

The official said the Corporation was looking to mobilise as much CSR fund as possible or at least one-third of the project cost to develop the zoo. But the estimated ₹ 32 crore was only for the development of the first phase of the zoo. The total estimate was around ₹ 80 crore. The Corporation had also planned to build a sky walk connecting the existing the zoo and the land to enable seamless movement of people from the south of the Park Gate Road to the north.