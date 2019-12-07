Corporation to screen applications to conduct sessions in schools

Following allegations that an animal rights activist promoted veganism in his interaction with school students, the Coimbatore Corporation has decided to review the scope of work of NGOs working with it and strictly screen new applications.

Sources familiar with the developments said that after the incident allegedly promoting veganism, the Corporation was checking how many schools had hosted the activist, how many students attended the programme and who were the students whose parents had objected to such a programme.

Instructions issued

The Corporation’s education wing had also issued instructions to school heads to ensure that they did not allow NGOs that did not have the commissioner’s and Corporation education officer's approval.

And, for programmes by approved NGOs, it had also instructed them to ensure that at least a teacher was present during the interaction or programme.

Meanwhile, the Corporation had reviewed its arrangement with NGOs and allowed a few to go ahead with the programmes they were conducting.

Content

For new applications from NGOs, the Corporation would grant approval only after going through the content that they proposed to use in their interaction with students and also check the credentials of the volunteers, who would be interacting with the students.