Corporation to renovate 20 parks in Erode

Corporation Commissioner Narnaware Manish Shankarrao has said that 20 parks in the Corporation limits in Erode that were closed during COVID-19 would be renovated using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

During the council meeting held here on Friday that was chaired by Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Ward 43 councillor J. Saburama Minhaj of Congress wanted the encroachments in the park at her ward removed and the park maintained properly. In her reply, the Commissioner said 20 parks were closed during the pandemic and could not be re-opened for public use due to lack of maintenance. He said CSR funds would be obtained for park renovation.

The issue of increase in property tax and vacant land tax was raised by a few councillors to which officials clarified that no new taxes were levied. Also, damaged manhole cover, lack of white markings on speed breakers, inadequate vehicles for solid waste management were raised by many councillors.

K. Dhandapani, Ward 60 councillor and Kasipalayam zone chairman, pointed out the lack of vehicles for solid waste management in the zone and also lack of basic amenities in the zonal office. He said the civic body was spending ₹10 lakh as monthly rent for an excavator in the zone and wanted a new excavator purchased at ₹70 lakh. He also said a vehicle was in the workshop for six months and wanted it repaired immediately.

Erode MP K.E. Prakash was a special invitee for the meeting.