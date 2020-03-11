Corporation to open grievance cell for conservancy workers

Coimbatore

11 March 2020 23:42 IST

Coimbatore Corporation would soon open a cell to redress conservancy workers’ grievances, Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath had said.

Addressing protesting workers at the Corporation main office on Tuesday, he said the Corporation would evolve a mechanism – a permanent one – where the workers could air their grievances to the respective zonal assistant commissioners.

If their grievances were not resolved, the petition would be escalated to either the Deputy Commissioner or him and during the special grievance meetings – held either once in two months or once in three months – the workers could directly make representations.

It was his aim that the workers had all their grievances redressed.

If members of the public could meet the Deputy Commissioner or him on Wednesdays, why not the workers, he explained.

Mr. Jatavath said in the ensuing budget, the Corporation would also allocate money for fulfil workers’ needs like toilet, bathroom so that they could continue serving their city.