Corporation to open COVID-19 Care Centre at GCT

Coimbatore Corporation would in a day or two open the COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) at the Government College of Technology, what with the rise in number of COVID-19 positive cases in the city.

At present, the Corporation that had established a CCC at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex was accommodating COVID-19 positive persons there in a hall. The civic body had a hall with 330 beds at the complex and of those only 100 was unoccupied.

Given the rise in cases, the Corporation would place beds in more hall in the complex and then move over to the Government College of Technology, where it had planned to establish a CCC with around 200 beds.

If the COVID-19 case count were to rise, the Corporation would place more beds at the GCT to take the total beds at the CCC to around 400, said the Corporation sources, adding that the civic body was also looking at setting up CCCs at the Bharathiar University and a private college in Saravanampatti.

The Corporation decision to increase beds at CCCs and open more CCCs had to do with the rise in the positive cases in the city, the sources said and pointed out that the daily new cases that was around 300 around January 10 had risen to over 600 in the last few days with the city recording 722 cases on January 15 and 689 on January 16.

There was an increase in positivity rate as well – it had gone up from around 6 on January 10 to 15.53 on January 16. And, as of January 16 the positive cases stood at 3,942.

The sources said the Corporation did not want to leave anything to chance, wanted to be fully prepared to handle sudden spike in cases, as predicted, and that was the reason it had increased the number of beds.

The Corporation continued to encourage those with mild symptoms to remain in home isolation. Of the 3,942 persons, 3,059 were in home isolation. The Corporation was in touch with those people through the personnel manning the control room, the sources added.